Redpanda Earth Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.28 Million (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $17.28 million and $198,304.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80072869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00070847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00074758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00098189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,573.86 or 0.07202329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,625.52 or 1.00189313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

Buying and Selling Redpanda Earth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redpanda Earth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

