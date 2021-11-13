Reef (REEF) Market Capitalization Reaches $498.10 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $498.10 million and approximately $57.53 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.70 or 0.00356777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00052410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00225090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 15,973,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

