Refinable Trading 15.8% Lower This Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $16.63 million and approximately $965,949.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00073354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00074315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00097946 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,649.29 or 0.07197046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,795.41 or 1.00302508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

