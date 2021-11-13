reflect.finance (RFI) Price Down 18.7% Over Last Week

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. reflect.finance has a market cap of $795,168.71 and approximately $20,675.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0842 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00052186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.67 or 0.00223081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00086014 BTC.

reflect.finance Coin Profile

RFI is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,445,285 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

