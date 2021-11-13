Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 361.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,916 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $32,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,145,000 after purchasing an additional 97,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,154,000 after acquiring an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.04, for a total transaction of $6,525,751.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,845 shares of company stock worth $155,980,140. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $631.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $608.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.66. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.24.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.