REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGNX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,233 shares of company stock worth $2,295,699 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

