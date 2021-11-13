Rempart Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 6.1% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $5,931,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 748.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 426.8% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $635.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $595.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $643.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

