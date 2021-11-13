Rempart Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 3.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $15,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $152.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.13 and its 200 day moving average is $145.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

