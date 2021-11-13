Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Trimble accounts for 0.4% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,144 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,237,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,873 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,753 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 28,838.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $81,188,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $305,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,537 shares of company stock valued at $18,560,380 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $86.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

