Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $14.59 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 3.1% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $14,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Shares of CNQ opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $44.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

