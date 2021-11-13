Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $18.44 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 3.9% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $18,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

NYSE:WFC opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

