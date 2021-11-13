Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.5% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $216.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

