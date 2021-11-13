Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $22.07 Million Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal accounts for about 4.6% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $22,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,792 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,609,000 after buying an additional 2,864,627 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,173,000 after buying an additional 2,265,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 76.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after buying an additional 2,058,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after buying an additional 1,088,128 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.48. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

