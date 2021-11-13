Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $22.67 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 4.8% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $22,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $55,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

