Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $6.20 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,059 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for about 1.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 972,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 68,540 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of TELUS by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 394,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 104,826 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TU shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $23.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.