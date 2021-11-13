Rempart Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,120 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 3.7% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $204.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

