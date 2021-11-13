Ren Hits Market Capitalization of $910.35 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Ren has a market cap of $910.35 million and $38.46 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ren has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00053114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00224671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ren Profile

REN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.