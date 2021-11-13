Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 76,547 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,547 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of UMH Properties worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 142,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,919,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.11. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 132 shares of company stock valued at $2,991. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.