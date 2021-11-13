Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,332 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Renasant worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 6.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Renasant by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Renasant by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Renasant by 11.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

