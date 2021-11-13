Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,192,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,269 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.52% of Repay worth $76,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,258,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Repay by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,319,000 after purchasing an additional 994,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,447,000 after purchasing an additional 947,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,999,000 after purchasing an additional 697,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 898,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 685,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get Repay alerts:

Shares of RPAY opened at $20.13 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.