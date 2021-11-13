REPO (REPO) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 24.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One REPO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, REPO has traded down 55.7% against the US dollar. REPO has a market cap of $3.57 million and $2.93 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00072144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00073730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00097102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,977.33 or 1.00506882 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,596.08 or 0.07109212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.