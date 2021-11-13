Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AXA SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AXA in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXA’s FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AXAHY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $29.51 on Thursday. AXA has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

