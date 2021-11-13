Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 131.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Research Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 29,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,952. Research Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 million, a PE ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.77% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Research Solutions will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Research Solutions by 19,444.6% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,934,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,014 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Research Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Research Solutions by 1,201.3% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 372,400 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Research Solutions by 97.7% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 168,215 shares during the period. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Research Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

