ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 237.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective (down from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,148. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $37.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Thomas Stankovich sold 48,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $139,777.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 315,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,225.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 12,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $34,805.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 559,085 shares of company stock worth $1,633,772 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,083,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 46,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

