Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.04

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.04 and traded as low as C$13.68. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$13.73, with a volume of 76,013 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

