Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.04

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.04 and traded as low as C$13.68. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$13.73, with a volume of 76,013 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

