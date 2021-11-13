Reviewing Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Valley National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.49 billion 5.69 $331.15 million $6.60 20.12 Valley National Bancorp $1.57 billion 3.74 $390.61 million $1.11 12.97

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cullen/Frost Bankers. Valley National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers 31.19% 10.29% 0.95% Valley National Bancorp 31.10% 10.63% 1.16%

Dividends

Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. Valley National Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cullen/Frost Bankers and Valley National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers 2 4 1 0 1.86 Valley National Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus target price of $127.43, suggesting a potential downside of 4.04%. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.06, suggesting a potential downside of 2.34%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats Cullen/Frost Bankers on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency. Commercial banking services are provided to corporations and other business clients and include a wide array of lending and cash management products; Consumer banking services include direct lending and depository services; Frost Insurance Agency provides insurance brokerage services to individuals and businesses covering corporate and personal property and casualty products, as well as group health and life insurance products and human resources consulting services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services, including personal wealth management and brokerage services. Th

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services. The Commercial Lending segment includes the floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. The Investment Management segment refers to investments in various types of securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. The Corporate and Other Adjustments segment represents the income and expense items not directly attributable to a specific segment. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

