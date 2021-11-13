Reviewing Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Liquidia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $41.44 billion 0.59 $1.95 billion $0.93 11.75 Liquidia $740,000.00 350.50 -$59.76 million ($0.86) -5.80

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia. Liquidia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Liquidia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 6 6 0 2.50 Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus target price of $13.36, indicating a potential upside of 22.23%. Liquidia has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.24%. Given Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Liquidia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of Liquidia shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Liquidia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.69% 6.96% 2.73% Liquidia -376.75% -71.68% -51.35%

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Liquidia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in intravenous drugs, clinical nutrition, infusion therapy, medical devices, and transfusion technology. The Fresenius Helios focuses on the private hospital operations. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The Corporate and Other segment includes the holding activities. The company was founded by Eduard Fresenius in October 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

