Reviewing IKONICS (IKNX) & Its Competitors

IKONICS (NASDAQ: IKNX) is one of 124 public companies in the "Data processing & preparation" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare IKONICS to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IKONICS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS -2.66% 10.96% 8.53% IKONICS Competitors -36.65% -1,678.66% -10.93%

This table compares IKONICS and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS $13.43 million -$440,000.00 -151.49 IKONICS Competitors $1.04 billion $1.99 million -24.96

IKONICS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IKONICS. IKONICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

IKONICS has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IKONICS’s rivals have a beta of 1.35, suggesting that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IKONICS and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A IKONICS Competitors 655 3144 4846 89 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 20.74%. Given IKONICS’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IKONICS has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of IKONICS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of IKONICS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IKONICS rivals beat IKONICS on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users. The IKONICS Imaging segment develops and sells photo resistant film, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and abrasive etching equipment. The DTX segment includes patented inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The AMS segment supplies sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, MN.

