Reviewing Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sabre shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sabre has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -69.74% -442.63% -15.82% Momentive Global -23.41% -28.33% -11.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sabre and Momentive Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $1.33 billion 2.26 -$1.27 billion ($3.36) -2.77 Momentive Global $375.61 million 9.13 -$91.58 million ($0.68) -34.19

Momentive Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sabre and Momentive Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 0 2 1 0 2.33 Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25

Sabre currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 57.37%. Momentive Global has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.43%. Given Sabre’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sabre is more favorable than Momentive Global.

Summary

Momentive Global beats Sabre on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery models, to hoteliers around the world. Sabre was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

