Reviewing Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) & National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Science 37 and National Research’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A National Research $133.28 million 9.11 $37.26 million $1.41 33.84

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than Science 37.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.8% of National Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of National Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Science 37 and National Research, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00 National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A

Science 37 currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.38%. Given Science 37’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Science 37 is more favorable than National Research.

Profitability

This table compares Science 37 and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science 37 N/A N/A N/A National Research 24.96% 50.55% 25.02%

Summary

National Research beats Science 37 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations. The company was founded by Michael D. Hays in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

