Revomon (REVO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.76 Million

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded up 40.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Revomon has a market capitalization of $21.76 million and $5.09 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Revomon has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revomon alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00073150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00074378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00097747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,624.74 or 0.07189172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,282.69 or 0.99927588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.