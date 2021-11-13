Rewardiqa (REW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.00

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $46,399.93 and $6.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000395 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00062178 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa (REW) is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

