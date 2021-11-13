Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

REXR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.39. 651,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $70.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.80. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.57, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,696,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,393,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 217,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.