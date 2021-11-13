RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,555 ($59.51).

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHIM. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RHI Magnesita to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 4,750 ($62.06) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of RHIM opened at GBX 3,334 ($43.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,435.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,969.88. The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 26.69. RHI Magnesita has a one year low of GBX 2,872 ($37.52) and a one year high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22).

In other news, insider Stefan Borgas acquired 2,515 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,135 ($40.96) per share, with a total value of £78,845.25 ($103,011.82). Also, insider Karl Sevelda acquired 10,000 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,230 ($42.20) per share, with a total value of £323,000 ($422,001.57).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

