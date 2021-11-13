RigoBlock (GRG) Hits One Day Volume of $2,490.00

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. RigoBlock has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $2,490.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RigoBlock has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One RigoBlock coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00072885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00074045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00097837 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.37 or 0.07198587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,877.67 or 1.00536119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

RigoBlock Coin Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here

RigoBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using US dollars.

