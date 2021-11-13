RING X PLATFORM Hits Market Cap of $11.13 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $11.13 million and $201,701.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RING X PLATFORM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00052512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00225640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00087190 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RINGX is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 296,242,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RING X PLATFORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RING X PLATFORM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.