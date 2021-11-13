Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $67,534.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $11.50 million and $67,534.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.14 or 0.00113630 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00017724 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003846 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

