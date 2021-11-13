Rise 1-Day Volume Tops $345.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. Rise has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $345.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rise has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00037503 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 188,333,923 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.