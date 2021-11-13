RLI (NYSE:RLI) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

RLI (NYSE:RLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of RLI opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.82. RLI has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLI will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 10.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

