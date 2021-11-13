RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Position Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.60% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $15,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RLJ. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $110,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.