Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 325.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 282.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 30.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

