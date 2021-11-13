Rocket Pool Price Hits $52.36 on Top Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $538.29 million and $309,638.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for about $52.36 or 0.00080861 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.12 or 0.00224087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00086041 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

