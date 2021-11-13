Rocket Vault Price Hits $0.0651 on Top Exchanges (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

