Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Trading Up 88.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded up 88.1% against the dollar. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000535 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market capitalization of $22.39 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00052883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.10 or 0.00224065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011097 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00086260 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CRYPTO:RVF) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

