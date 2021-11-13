Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $61.58

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$61.58 and traded as high as C$63.75. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$63.75, with a volume of 2,098 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.05%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.