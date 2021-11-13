Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 4.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

NYSE:ROP opened at $487.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $470.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.93. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

