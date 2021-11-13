Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 231,905 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 266.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,905 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.31% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,633 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,530,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,107,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,171,000 after purchasing an additional 107,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 77,300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

