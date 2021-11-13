Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 38,313 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of CF Industries worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $35,344,000. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CF Industries by 18.7% during the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,235,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,915,000 after buying an additional 666,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after buying an additional 571,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $28,891,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,684,695. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

