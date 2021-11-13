Royal Bank of Canada Acquires Shares of 196,550 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 196,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

DFUS stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.19. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $51.67.

