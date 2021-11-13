Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,161 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $6,128,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 188,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $261,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $44.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.